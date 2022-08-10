A special meeting of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s Administration Building at 4261 Hwy. 53 South in Eveleth. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 13D.015, members may participate using interactive technology.

AGENDA

  1. Call to Order

  2. Roll Call

  3. Approval of June 7, 2022, Minutes

  4. Commissioner's Comments

  5. FY23 Budget Amendment/Canisteo Pit

  6. Other

  7. Adjournment

Access to view the meeting along with the board packet will be available on our website: mn.gov/irrrb.