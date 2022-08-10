A special meeting of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s Administration Building at 4261 Hwy. 53 South in Eveleth. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 13D.015, members may participate using interactive technology.
AGENDA
Call to Order
Roll Call
Approval of June 7, 2022, Minutes
Commissioner's Comments
FY23 Budget Amendment/Canisteo Pit
Other
Adjournment
Access to view the meeting along with the board packet will be available on our website: mn.gov/irrrb.