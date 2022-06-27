Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation provides financial assistance to communities that invest in their foundational, business and social assets to ensure quality of life in Northeastern Minnesota.
Grant opportunities for FY23 are listed below. The grant cycles open on July 1, with the exception of Culture & Tourism which opens on Aug. 1.
Click on the links to view the grant guidelines, application processes and contact information for each program.
- Business Energy Retrofit and Downtown Building Rehabilitation.
- Culture & Tourism - First cycle begins Aug. 1.
- Development Partnership.
- Grant Writing Assistance.
- Regional Trails.
- Workforce.
Grant applications must be submitted via the agency’s online grants portal called FLUXX. To learn more about FLUXX or access the portal, please click here.