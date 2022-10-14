A special meeting of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board will be held at the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s Administration Building at 4261 Highway 53 South in Eveleth on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 13D.015, some board members may participate by interactive technology.
Access to view the meeting along with the written materials provided to board members will be made available on the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s website: MN.GOV/IRRRB
Agenda:
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Approval of August 15, 2022, Meeting Minutes
- Commissioner’s Comments
- Business Development Project
- FY23 Development, Broadband and Community Infrastructure Projects
- FY23 Regional Trails Projects
- Other
- Adjournment