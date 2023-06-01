The City of Superior is seeking public input on the future design of Hammond Avenue.
This project will reconstruct Hammond Avenue between Belknap and North 28th Street starting in 2024. Hammond Avenue is an important north-south route and key multi-lane transportation corridor within Superior.
A public input meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 13th from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave., Superior.
For more information, check out the Hammond Avenue Reconstruction website at
http://www.superiorhammondave.com or contact the Public Works Department at (715) 395-7334 or email publicworks@ci.superior.wi.us