Important legal tools for a successful and thriving business

Anisha Murphy, owner of Just Law LLC

The Entrepreneur Fund will offer its next seminar in the Ignite Webinar Series, "Important Legal Tools for a Successful and Thriving Business," on Wed., April 7, 1 p.m. The webinar will be led by Anisha Murphy, owner of Just Law LLC, a small business law firm that provides entrepreneurs, businesses and non-profit organizations with innovative, creative, and accessible legal tools to promote business development and growth. Murphy will cover how to be proactive with legal business issues that include entity formation, intellectual property, and estate planning.

