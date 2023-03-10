Motorists travelling on I-35 through the Twin Ports Interchange project will encounter traffic impacts beginning Tuesday in Duluth.
Due to the weekend snow forecast, traffic changes scheduled to begin on Mondaywill now begin on Tuesday. This revised start date could change again depending upon the weather forecast for mid next week.
- Southbound lanes will close from just north of Garfield Avenue to just south of 27th Avenue West. This closure will allow for bridge girder installation and decking over the southbound lanes.
- Traffic will be placed in two-lane, two-way configuration on the northbound side of I-35.
- Due to the southbound lane closure, the southbound ramp to 27th Avenue West will also close. A ramp detour will route traffic south to 40th Avenue West and then back north to 27th Avenue West.
Impacts will stay in place through Friday unless the construction work is completed prior to then, or if inclement weather requires the lane restriction removal.
For more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project visit: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/.