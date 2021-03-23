The Ignite Webinar Series is offering its next program, "How to Have Your Best Revenue Year Yet- Even in a Pandemic!" on Wed., March 24, at 1:00 p.m.Lori Coda-Peterson will guide participants in new actions toward the highest revenue year yet. She'll turn traditional goal-setting upside down, while promoting the correct activities to grow business. This meeting will be strategic, and will disrupt the status quo.
Lori Coda-Peterson is the owner and coach of Codavision, LLC, in Duluth, MN. Prior to owning Codavision, Lori had worked for her own family’s business, other family-owned businesses, and then at 22 years old began her own business. Codavision is a coaching and consulting firm on a mission to help leaders lead more confidently, and to create high team engagement and productivity. She also has expertise in sales coaching and helps sales leaders improve team performance.
The series, offered by the Women’s Business Alliance Central and North, are designed to help you think through business practices, processes and procedures to address the concerns around COVID-19 and planning in general to help business stabilize and thrive.