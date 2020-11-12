Host Robin Washington talks with a local political science expert about the the outcomes of the presidential and local races, and what they will mean for Twin Ports community this week on “Simply Superior”, airing Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland. Plus, a musical performance from the assistant principal bassist of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra.
Dr. AlisaVon Hagel, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin Superior joins Washington with analysis of the down ballot races that determined who represents the Twin Ports community in Madison and St. Paul, and what those outcomes may mean for issues of importance to the region. Von Hagel also shares her take on the impacts the Presidential election may have here in the Northland.
Washington also speaks with the DSSO’s Vince Osborn about how Covid-19 continues to impact how musicians reach audiences. Hear recorded performances from Osborn, who in addition to his role with the DSSO is a Big Time Jazz Orchestra member and bass instructor at the University of Wisconsin Superior.
Plus, the week’s news in review with The Star Tribune’s Brooks Johnson and Wisconsin Public Radio reporter Danielle Kaeding.
