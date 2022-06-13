The Hillside Farmers Market is back.
Opening day is June 14 from 2-5 p.m. Local vendors will be selling fresh produce, seedling transplants, baked goods, canned goods, and more.Attendees will receive free food samples and free reusable bags, as well as music from Steve Solkela, a visit from the Little Library Go van, and sign-ups for the Power of Produce program.
The market was launched in May 2018 through Community Action Duluth’s (CAD) Seeds of Success program with support from Essentia Health.
The market, located on the Essentia Health campus at the corner of 5th Ave. E and 3rd St., will run every Tuesday through the end of September.
Thanks to Hunger Solutions Minnesota and Essentia Health, SNAP customers are matched dollar-to-dollar up to $15 dollars per market day for all EBT eligible items and $10 for produce when using an EBT card at the market. With funding from Essentia Health and the University of Minnesota Extension, the Power of Produce (POP) program offers $4 in free produce to children under 18 and elders over 60.
Last year, more than $11,000 was distributed in the SNAP match and POP programs at the CAD-operated farmers markets, with over 400 children participating in the Power of Produce Club.
Seeds of Success, a program of Community Action Duluth, is a food justice program that also operates the successful Lincoln Park Farmers Market and new Community Mobile Market.