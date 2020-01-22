On a special Simply Superior this week: continuing the yearly tradition, Wisconsin Public Radio's Superior Bureau brings you highlights from this year's Twin Ports MLK Tribute events. The show features the Inter-Faith Community Worship Service which took place on Jan. 19, hosted by Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Duluth and emceed by Salaam Witherspoon, Chair of the Twin Ports MLK Planning Committee and African Heritage Community Leader Henry Banks on “Simply Superior” airing Friday, Jan 24 at 10 a.m. on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland.
Also on this week’s show, coverage of the 2020 Twin Ports MLK Rally at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, featuring anti-oppression activist Autumn Brown.
