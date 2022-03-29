The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce presents "Highlighting partnership opportunities between industry and educational institutions," presented by Eric Nordgren from The College of St. Scholastica.
Wednesday,
April 6
11:00am - 12:00pm
Live Webinar
Free for Chamber Members
The interactive discussion will describe ways that organizations can connect with educational institutions to build meaningful relationships and meet future workforce needs, including discussion of resources available for skill development and practices to build effective partnerships.
This will help those who may hire emerging professionals or assist with the development and training of current employees. There will be a brief review of ways for current professionals to give back and earn CEUs through volunteering and mentorship.
The event is offered free of charge to Chamber members and their employees, courtesy of The College of St. Scholastica Stender School of Business and Technology.
