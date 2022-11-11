The Hermantown Chamber's Annual Meeting is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 17, from NOON - 1:30pm.
Bruce Nustad, the President of the MN Retailers Association, will give an address entitled "Full Circle: Minnesota’s Future (a look at Minnesota trends and how they compare to the past)"
The lunch menu is from Black Woods Group Catering - a plated meal of wild rice stuffed chicken with Minnesota wild rice, boursin herbed cheese, and all the fixing's! (special dietary option available)
In addition to the keynote address, the Chamber will welcome new board members, recognize outgoing board members, celebrate 2022 and look to the future.
Click here to register. RSVP by Monday.