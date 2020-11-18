It wasn’t so long ago that female angel and venture capital investors were rarities in Wisconsin and elsewhere. Today, they’re making a mark in the early stage economy – but with lots of room for growth. Assessing that progress and what comes next will be discussed at the Dec. 2 virtual W·O·M·E·N reception produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council.
The virtual W·O·M·E·N reception (Women Opportunities Mentors Entrepreneurship Networking) will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, with virtual breakout networking sessions with the presentation following from 10 to 11 a.m.
This reception is open to men and women. The W·O·M·E·N reception is sponsored by Promega.
Panelists are Andrea Dlugos, co-manager of Wisconsin Investment Partners; Dana Guthrie, managing partner of Gateway Capital Partners; and Richelle Martin, managing director of the Winnow Fund. The trio will describe their funds or networks as well as what they see in Wisconsin, the region and beyond.
Tech Council Innovation Network and Investor Networks members may register at no charge; the price for non-members is $20 for general admission and $10 for students and returning veterans. Click here to register. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event.
“Along with a rise in women-led or owned early stage companies in Wisconsin, we’ve seen an increase in the numbers of women who are investors or serve on investment committees,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council. “It’s more noticeable among angel investors than venture capital firms – at least, nationally – but there appears to be a growing ‘youth movement’ that is attracting more women.”
The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www.wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.