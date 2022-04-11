Grow Your Confidence as an Entrepreneur with the Ignite Webinar Series

Grow Your Confidence this Year
The Entrepreneur Fund's
2022 Webinar Series Begins April 20
One of the most common barriers to business growth is the confidence of the entrepreneur behind it. The 2022 Ignite Confidence Series will cover a range of topics that inspire a confident mindset, expand your skills and discover the resources needed to grow your business and reach your goals.
We know you have what it takes.
2022 Speakers & Discussions
Each webinar goes from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. and a recording will be shared with those who register for The Confidence Series so you can watch anytime.
April 20: What’s Passion Got to Do With It?
With LuAnn Buechler, CMP, Business Coach, Speaker and Master Trainer
May 11: Attracting & Retaining Employees – Why Business
With Sandi Larson, Director of Women’s Business Alliance, and guests Anna Anderson and Elizabeth Chapman, Owners of Art Unlimited
June 15: How to Stop the Scroll & Attract Your Customer Online
With Kristine Schwartz, Owner of Reinvent Your Hustle, Digital Marketing Coach
July 20: Building Business Confidence Through Numbers
With Joan Kane, EF Accounting Advisor, and Miranda Kishel, EF Business Developer
August 17: Asking for a Loan – You’re Not Alone
With Michael Lattery, EF Director of Financial Services, and Stephanie Williams, EF Business Advisor
September 14: From Stressed to Focused – Mindset Strategies for Personal & Business Growth
With Yana Stockman, International Clarity Coach
The Women’s Business Alliance is a program of the Entrepreneur Fund, and certified Women’s Business Center of the SBA, that provides specialized advising, training, networking and access to capital for women entrepreneurs across 17 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The WBA is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.