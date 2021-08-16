The Greater Downtown Council is hosting its 36th annual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 along Harbor Drive behind the DECC. Approximately 400 business leaders from the downtown area will gather outside for this event as a new way to showcase how Harbor Drive could be reimagined for its use.
At the same time, the City of Duluth will host an information session nearby to share interactive conceptual design plans for the space. The city has embarked on a design process to replace the damaged seawall and aging infrastructure along the waterfront behind the DECC. It also would allow for new visions regarding the use of the space along Harbor Drive.
The Greater Downtown Council was unable to host its Annual Meeting earlier this year due to the pandemic. Tuesday night’s ticketed event will be a celebration of the business community and include a social hour with music from Big Wave Dave & the Ripples starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by a dinner and presentations. Reservations are required.