Join Duluth's Greater Downtown Council on March 9 for the quarterly Downtown Perk VIRTUAL program, featuring Shaun Floerke as featured speaker. Floerke took over the reins as the President & CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation earlier this year. Hear more about his transition from district court judge to leading one of the Northland’s farthest-reaching and most impactful nonprofits. 

Date: Tuesday, March 9th

Time: 7:30am

Place: Zoom Webinar

Price: $15 for members, $20 for non-members. This includes access to the program and a gift card to Great Harvest Bread Company

CLICK HERE to register. 