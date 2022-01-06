Grant money available for main street revitalization

Northland Foundation is seeking input from Northeastern Minnesota communities that are interested in being part of a Main Street Revitalization Program. Northland could serve as the fiscal agent on behalf of area communities to tap into a second round of statewide funds being made available for projects in the region. If awarded a grant from the state, Northland Foundation could offer grants or guaranteed loans to area communities to cover a significant portion of the project costs related to:

  • Repair or renovation of real property.
  • Building construction.
  • Landscaping and streetscaping.
  • Demolition and site preparation.
  • Predesign and design.
  • Engineering.
  • Infrastructure.
  • Related site amenities.

Qualifying conditions within communities include but are not limited to:

  • Major plant closures, significant commercial vacancy increases, and/or loss of economic anchor institutions.
  • COVID-19 impacts on travel, tourism, retail and accommodation.

Widespread property damage due to fire, flood, arson, civil unrest and/or natural disasters.

Informational Sessions

Local elected official, members of an EDA and other community organizations are invited attend one of two sessions this month to explore being a part of the second round of Main Street Revitalization grant funding. Northland Foundation is eager to help area communities tap into this funding.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 (Virtual option only)

10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Join this virtual meeting via Zoom, no pre-registration needed.

Friday, Jan. 21 (Virtual and in-person options)

10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Virtual: Join this virtual meeting via Zoom, no pre-registration needed.

In-person: Pre-register by email to Michael at Northland Foundation.

Meeting location:

Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS)

5525 Emerald Ave

Mountain Iron, MN 55768

Learn more about the state of Minnesota’s Main Street Revitalization Program.