Grant money available for main street revitalization

Northland Foundation is seeking input from Northeastern Minnesota communities that are interested in being part of a Main Street Revitalization Program. Northland could serve as the fiscal agent on behalf of area communities to tap into a second round of statewide funds being made available for projects in the region. If awarded a grant from the state, Northland Foundation could offer grants or guaranteed loans to area communities to cover a significant portion of the project costs related to:
- Repair or renovation of real property.
- Building construction.
- Landscaping and streetscaping.
- Demolition and site preparation.
- Predesign and design.
- Engineering.
- Infrastructure.
- Related site amenities.
Qualifying conditions within communities include but are not limited to:
- Major plant closures, significant commercial vacancy increases, and/or loss of economic anchor institutions.
- COVID-19 impacts on travel, tourism, retail and accommodation.
Widespread property damage due to fire, flood, arson, civil unrest and/or natural disasters.
Informational Sessions
Local elected official, members of an EDA and other community organizations are invited attend one of two sessions this month to explore being a part of the second round of Main Street Revitalization grant funding. Northland Foundation is eager to help area communities tap into this funding.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 (Virtual option only)
10:00 - 11:30 a.m.
Join this virtual meeting via Zoom, no pre-registration needed.
Friday, Jan. 21 (Virtual and in-person options)
10:00 - 11:30 a.m.
Virtual: Join this virtual meeting via Zoom, no pre-registration needed.
In-person: Pre-register by email to Michael at Northland Foundation.
Meeting location:
Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS)
5525 Emerald Ave
Mountain Iron, MN 55768
Learn more about the state of Minnesota’s Main Street Revitalization Program.