Grandma’s Marathon, the region’s largest annual tourism event, has been canceled, promoters said Tuesday morning.
“Taking into account all of the planning and preparation that is coordinated within the organization and with partners in the community, unfortunately, postponement was not a viable option,” explains Shane Bauer, executive director of Grandma’s Marathon.. “It is not possible to reallocate necessary community resources to a later date, particularly with the growing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The staff and board of directors of Grandma’s Marathon, along with our medical and public agency leaders, believe this is the responsible action to take in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and not take valuable resources away from our local health system,” the group said in an e-mail to sponsors. “The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, sponsors, spectators, staff and community remains our top priority. We know this news is very disappointing, and all of us at Grandma’s Marathon feel the same, but we know that this is for the best.”
Race Weekend would have marked the 44th annual Grandma’s Marathon. This year will be the first time in the history of the organization that race weekend is cancelled. Currently, 18,160 runners are registered for the marathon weekend of events.
The size and longevity of the event contribute to it popularity. In three days, it generates an economic impact of from $9 million to $10 million, according to Anna Tanski, president and CEO of Visit Duluth.
"This was just a difficult, difficult decision for them to make because of the impact on our community and the participants," she said. Hotels, motels and restaurants are among a large number of businesses that will lose revenue as a result of the cancellation.
Plans call for rolling over current sponsorship agreements to 2021, adjusting the length of multi-year agreements by one year, so sponsors don’t have anything invested for 2020.
Refunds won’t be given to registrants, who participate from all over the world. That policy is standard procedure in marathons, race promoters said. But runners will receive a 20 percent discount on their 2021 registration fees, which will be the 45th Annual Grandma’s Marathon Weekend.
With most of registered participants well into their training programs, the organization plans to recognize their time, effort and commitment by providing alternatives including a virtual race option, discounts on the 2021 Grandma’s Marathon Weekend Races and special offers from some sponsors.
Fortunately, Tanski said, many more events are scheduled this year including the Air Show, Blues Festival, Inline Skating Marathon and others.