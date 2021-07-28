The Sheraton Duluth Hotel honors its recent renovation with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce on July 28 at 9 a.m. for its grand re-opening. The hotel recently completed renovations of its guest rooms and public spaces including the lobby, fitness center, club lounge, meeting rooms, and Restaurant 301.
“Our new design aligns with Marriott’s initiative to reinventing the largest and most iconic brand. Our redesigned space is where our guests can go to work, meet, relax, and connect with others. The public space is designed to welcome all guests, both visiting and local, and build a sense of community. Our hotel has been designed to fit our mantra, ‘Where the World Comes Together,’” said General Manager Karen Pionk.
For an enhanced experience, all guest rooms and public spaces have new flooring, wall coverings, furniture, and artwork, and the fitness center has new equipment. There were also improvements made to the technology throughout the hotel including the addition of Smart TVs in the guest rooms and new audio-visual equipment in the meeting and event spaces.
“We are proud to be a part of the Duluth community and hope to continue attracting business and leisure travelers to downtown Duluth with the luxury Sheraton Duluth Hotel and redevelopment of the historic downtown area. We are excited and committed to our growth in this city,” said CEO of Sherman Associates, George Sherman.
The Sheraton Duluth Hotel is a full-service hotel offering 147 guest rooms and suites, as well as 5 stories of luxury condominiums. It sits across the street and connects to the original ballroom of the historic, luxury Hotel Duluth that opened in 1925. The Sheraton Duluth Hotel was built in 2007 as part of a multi-project redevelopment of the historic downtown area of Duluth.