Governor Walz to visit Duluth's soldiers and sailors monument

Governor Tim Walz will visit Duluth's Soldiers and Sailors Monument, 411 W First Street, on Thursday, January 14th, at 12:15 p.m.
The appearance is part of Walz's tour to visit American history monuments across Minnesota this week to call for reflection, civility, and peace. Drawing on his roots as a high school history teacher, Walz will encourage Minnesotans to reflect on the greater context that led to the events in our nation's capital last week and call on Minnesotans to come together to restore democracy for all.