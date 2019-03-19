Gov. Tim Walz will be the keynote speaker at Duluth LISC’s annual luncheon on April 17.
The event runs from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is held at the DECC’s Harbor Side Ballroom. It is LISC’s largest event of the year and its major fundraiser.
The presentation will include an address by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and LISC CEO Maurice A. Jones, a video of 2019 Neighborhood Progress and Partnerships and the 2019 Building Healthy Communities Awards.
Tickets are $36 and can be purchased at https://duluthlisc2019.eventbrite.com. Click on the LISC logo to be directed to ticket and payment options. For more information, email crobbins@lisc.org