Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has confirmed his keynote presentation at an early morning virtual gathering hosted by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber’s 24th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol Days will span two days, with Gov. Walz presenting on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
In its 24th year, Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol Days is the largest regional advocacy event in the state. The Chamber is working with the City of Duluth and St. Louis County, along with several community stakeholders, to bring the voice of Northeastern Minnesota to elected officials. Together with a unified voice, the event aims to share community challenges, strengths, and how we seek their support at the 2021 legislative session.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted our region,” said Chamber Director of Events Kathleen Privette. “It is critical to share with our elected officials how the 2021 legislative session can support Northeastern Minnesota through this pandemic and beyond.”
Registration is required in order to access the virtual events: CLICK HERE to RSVP.