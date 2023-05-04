The City of Duluth will be conducting street and sidewalk sweeping next week to help remove the dirt/grit left over from winter. Mechanical equipment cannot get into areas close to planters, benches, bike racks, etc. The city is asking business owners to conduct a clean sweep in front of their businesses. Please place any piles near the curb away from streetscape amenities. Because there is rain in the forecast, they request you do not push it over the curb into the street.
Crews will begin sweeping at 11pm Sunday, May 7th. Overnight sweeping is scheduled to occur all next week from 11 pm-7 am.