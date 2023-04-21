Downtown Duluth announced the return of Get Downtown Week presented by Bremer Bank – scheduled April 24 – April 29.
Get Downtown Week is dedicated to celebrating restaurants, retailers and breweries and welcoming customers Downtown to shop, eat and drink.
All businesses participating in Get Downtown week will be offering special promotions. More than 30 businesses are participating.
For more information on participating businesses including hours, location, and items on special, click here.
Participating businesses include 7 West Taphouse, Asian Kitchen Duluth, Black Water Lounge, Blacklist Brewing Co., Canal Park Brewing Co., Chachos Taqueria, Dubh Linn Brew Pub, Duluth Coffee Co., Duluth Kitchen Co., Duluth Pack, Duluth Tap Exchange, Ed Barbo’s Columbia Clothing, Fitger’s Brewhouse, Fitger’s Brewhouse Beer Store, Flagship, Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park, Hoops Brewing, Howard’s Que, Hucklebeary, Lake Superior Art Glass, Loaf and Ladle, Lulu’s Pizza, Lyric Kitchen Bar, Pizza Lucé, Restaurant 301, RT Quinlan’s Saloon, Security Jewelers, Silos Restaurant at Pier B, Valentini’s Deli, Vikre Distillery, Vitta Pizza, Zeitgeist, Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone and Zinema 2.