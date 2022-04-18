All businesses participating in Get Downtown Week will be offering a buy one, get one 50% off special on select items of their choosing from April 25-30 in Duluth. With over 30 businesses participating, there’s a deal to interest everyone, according to the Greater Downtown Council, sponsor.
One of the greatest strengths of Duluth’s Downtown Waterfront is the unique selection and quality of restaurants, retailers, and breweries. Get Downtown Week is dedicated to celebrating these local businesses and welcoming customers back Downtown to shop, eat, and drink, GDC said.