ou've joined us for Duluth's Largest Coffee Break in our lovely downtown, now join us at your home for our first Virtual Coffee Break.
Thursday, May 21st at 10:30 - 11:15am
Greater Downtown Council's President Kristi Stokes, Duluth's Mayor Emily Larson, and Duluth Coffee Company's owner Eric Faust talk about downtown happenings from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
A live music performance by Adam Herman of The Slamming Doors will follow.
The group will be giving away three gift cards to local restaurants during the event. Participates should register for a chance to win! Please fill out the information here.
They will be live-streaming the Virtual Coffee Break through a Youtube channel. Please see the GTC Facebook event page for more information.