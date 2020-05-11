The Greater Downtown Council and the Minnesota Retailers Association are teaming up to bring you an online conversation about readying your retail business for reopening.
When it comes to reopening, many business owners have questions about best practices now and into the future. How is curbside going? What will retail look like this summer? How do you best market yourself?
Additionally, the City of Duluth is working with us to ease restrictions and fees as they pertain to sidewalk usage and parking for curbside pick-up. You’ll hear more about this helpful initiative.
Join the GDC on Tuesday, May 12th at 9:30am
Speakers:
- Bruce Nustad, President, Minnesota Retailers Association
- Chris Fleege, Director of Planning & Economic Development, City of Duluth
- Kristi Stokes, President, Greater Downtown Council
Register here.
