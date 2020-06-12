On June 13 Saturday, the OpPoliceState Justice for George Floyd demonstration will be held in Duluth, according to the Greater Downtown Council. It will be held at 3:30 p.m, at City Hall.
On June 19, a peaceful protest and northern March for George Floyd will be held in Duluth at 4 p.m. Two groups will participate.
“The mission for this peaceful march(s)/protest(s) is to gather support in the Northland to bring awareness of the injustices against the Black community that we continue to see in our country on the anniversary of the day our enslaved Black ancestors were freed, Juneteenth,” GDC said in a Friday news release