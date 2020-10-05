The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board has received Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) grants to assist employers in training existing employees to increase productivity and boost a company’s competitiveness.
Businesses have the opportunity to compete for up to $5,000 to alleviate the burden of training costs for current workers.
Businesses, employees, and training being provided must meet certain requirements under this grant announcement. The IWT grants will run under a Fall and Spring funding cycle. Applications are currently being accepted for the Fall cycle until October 21st. The full grant application can be found by clicking here.
The IWT program may be just what employers need to help train existing employees, to increase productivity and boost your company's competitiveness. The benefits include:
Incumbent worker training is responsive to the special requirements of an employer or a group of employers in partnership with other entities for the purposes of delivering training to:
Increase the skill levels of employees so they can be promoted within the company and create backfill opportunities for the employers.
