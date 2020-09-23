After a six-month closure for COVID and extensive physical renovations, the Frost River Trading Co retail store located at 1910 W Superior St. is reopening to the public on Thursday. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Duluth Chamber will take place at 10 am.
"We closed our retail location and shifted operations to produce PPE masks and shields back in March and saw this shutdown as an ideal time to complete major renovations to the store's interior and facade without disrupting retail operations," said Christian Benson, owner. "With fall and the holiday season fast upon us, the time is right to reopen the store with our COVID measures for safe shopping in place," he added.
Grand reopening activities will continue throughout the weekend with special discounts and offers, a blacksmith demonstration, and next-door neighbors helping with the celebration. Bent Paddle will be serving a special ‘First Frost’ cask beer. Love Creamery is offering Frost River themed ice cream flavors and Corktown Deli is making an Old Nine-Claw sandwich named after our Grizzly Bear store mascot.
Frost River, is a Duluth manufacturer and retailer of waxed canvas packs and bags.