Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.