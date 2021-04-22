Owners of small and disadvantaged businesses in Minnesota are encouraged to take part in a series of workshops to help them learn more about winning government contracts at the federal, state and local levels. The event is being sponsored by the Federal Executive Board’s Small and Disadvantaged Business Opportunities Council, (SADBOC) in cooperation with the Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The 22nd Annual Small and Disadvantaged Business Opportunities Council Government Procurement Fair is an online event that runs from Monday, April 26 through Thursday, April 29. The virtual trade fair is aimed at small businesses interested in doing business with government agencies as well as larger contractors already doing business with government. Over 15 different organizations will be presenting on the basics of government contracting, as well current and developing trends in contracting with government agencies.
Workshop subjects include:
Monday: Welcome and Orientation, The Basics of Selling to the Government, Selling to the State of Minnesota, GSA Multiple Award Schedules, SAM registration, and Finding Opportunities.
Tuesday: Starting a Business in Minnesota, Getting Started: a legal overview, Procurement Legal Update, Subcontracting and Teaming, Contract law - Responsiveness and Responsibility, and a Federal Buyer Panel.
Wednesday: Demystifying Agency Compliance Issues, QuickBooks Accounting for Federal Contractors and DCAA, Financial Management/Working Capital/Break Even Analysis, Access to Capital & Contract Financing, Estimating & Bidding/Overhead Rates/Multipliers/Cost Proposal Development and a Local Government Buyer Panel.
Thursday: Federal Certifications: 8(a); HUBZone, WOSB/EDWOSB, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification, TG/ED/VO Certifications with the State of Minnesota, CERT Program, Section 3, and a Prime Contractor Panel.
This free event is taking place online. To register, and receive individual session links, go to, go to https://bit.ly/3mPy2XH