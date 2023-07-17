Artificial intelligence has emerged as a revolutionary tool for start-ups and small businesses. However, using AI successfully requires strategy and a good understanding of the AI tool's applications, challenges and best practices.
In this webinar at noon on July 25, the presenter will break down the different AI tools available to you and guide you through a six-step process for effectively deploying AI into your business operations.
You will learn:
Whether you are an executive, a manager, or an aspiring entrepreneur, this webinar is designed to equip you with the knowledge and tools to leverage AI's transformative capabilities.
