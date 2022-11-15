Parade participants and spectators will be provided  free parking in Duluth’s Downtown on Friday for the Christmas City of the North Parade.  

Free parade parking is being offered after 5 p.m. at the following ramps/lots: 

  • Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street
  • Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street
  • Civic Center Ramp—410 W. First Street
  • Tech Village Ramp—10 E. First Street
  • HART Ramp—122 E. Superior Street
  • Medical District Ramp—302 E. First Street
  • Fitger’s---600 E. Superior Street
  • Phoenix Parking Lot---98 N. 4th Ave West
  • St. Luke's Hospital Ramp—1010 E. First Street
  • St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot—119 N. 12th Ave East

In addition to the ramps, parking meters will be free of charge after 5:30 p.m.