Parade participants and spectators will be provided free parking in Duluth’s Downtown on Friday for the Christmas City of the North Parade.
Free parade parking is being offered after 5 p.m. at the following ramps/lots:
- Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street
- Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street
- Civic Center Ramp—410 W. First Street
- Tech Village Ramp—10 E. First Street
- HART Ramp—122 E. Superior Street
- Medical District Ramp—302 E. First Street
- Fitger’s---600 E. Superior Street
- Phoenix Parking Lot---98 N. 4th Ave West
- St. Luke's Hospital Ramp—1010 E. First Street
- St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot—119 N. 12th Ave East
In addition to the ramps, parking meters will be free of charge after 5:30 p.m.