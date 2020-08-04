The Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce will host a mask distribution event on Wednesday from Noon – 4pm at the City of Hermantown administration parking lot, 5105 Maple Grove Road.
• The event will be held rain or shine
• Drive through Distribution, while supplies last.
• Masks are in boxes of 50, attendees can select one or two boxes.
• These are for businesses - for their employees and for customers so businesses don't have to turn away a paying customer. Individuals who do not have a mask should be able to get them at a business they patronize.
• The supply is not intended to get businesses through the COVID crisis, this is a small allotment to help as the statewide mask mandate is introduced. Businesses will need to work with their vendors to procure future supplies.
• They will be free, and because they were paid with tax-payer dollars, these masks are to be distributed to your employees / customers free.
• You do not need to be a member of a chamber of commerce to receive masks, but the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce always welcomes new members.