On Feb. 10, the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will offer its first forum of 2022, focusing on the economic impact of the local film industry. Shari Marshik, executive director of Upper Midwest Film Office, will discuss the current economic impact of the local film industry. Attendees will hear about future economic development and growth opportunities of the film industry in St. Louis County. Forum events are free and open to the public.
St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich will also be providing remarks about his experiences with past productions in Chisholm and his role in the St. Louis Country Regional Incentive Program.
The forum will begin at 9 a.m. at the Marshall School auditorium.
