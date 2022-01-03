Former port director Adolph Ojard passes away

Adolph N. Ojard, former executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and president of the American Great Lakes Ports Association, passed away Dec. 30 at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, surrounded by his family. He was 72 years old.
The son of a tug boat captain, Ojard became a prominent face in the Great Lakes maritime industry, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority said in a news release about his passing.
He began his career as a dock worker with the Duluth, Missabe and Iron Range Railway in 1971. Thirty-two years later, he concluded it with a decade of Port Authority leadership (2003-2013), succeeding Davis Helberg. In between, Ojard served in a variety of executive positions throughout the nation in rail, inland barging and Great Lakes shipping. He spent many years working with various affiliates of the United States Steel Corporation, eventually serving as general manager of both the DM&IR and the USS Great Lakes Fleet in Duluth.
Raised in Knife River, Minnesota, Ojard graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1971.
“I didn’t know at the time I started loading boats at the DM&IR ore docks during college that my career would end 43 years later at another terminal here in the Twin Ports,” wrote Ojard upon his retirement in the summer of 2013. “It wasn’t quite what I’d envisioned in my teens, but it has been a tremendous career with many opportunities, the last being able to wind it up here at home.”
Following his tenure with the Port Authority, Ojard retired with his wife, Leigh Ann, to Georgia, where they enjoyed living closer to their two adult daughters and their families.