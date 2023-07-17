Festival by the Lake will be held on Saturday, July 22, at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
With gates opening at 11 AM this festival offers a day filled with food, live music, vendors, displays, crafts, a kid’s area and refreshing beverages (including beer and ciders).
Music by local & regional talents will be held on the Centricity Credit Union Main Stage at Bayfront Festival Park. The schedule for the main stage is as follows:
NOON - Maxi Childs
1:00 PM - Sound Inc.
2:00 PM - The Jane Gang
3:00 PM - Sidestreet Detour
4:00 PM - Sydney Hansen
5:00 PM - Boomstick
6:00 PM – Born too Late
Also, the Irving Community Center Kids Area will be a hub of excitement with bounce houses and live entertainment by family favorites Dan the Monkey Man and the magic of Kelvin Saline’s Magic Village Shows. Kids of all ages are welcome.
In addition to the entertainment, Festival by the Lake will host a wide variety of food vendors, allowing attendees to purchase treats and culinary delights.
For further details and updates about Festival by the Lake, please visit the official website at www.festivalbythelake.com. Stay connected through our social media channels for the latest news and announcements.
Admission for Festival by the Lake is $5 (children 12 & under FREE when accompanied by an adult). Festival by the Lake is, in part, a fundraiser for the Bluebird Foundation, a 501c3 dedicated to supporting high school aged kids involved in the performing arts in the region.