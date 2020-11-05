Ron Wirtz, regional outreach director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will be the keynote speaker Tuesday for the fall Regional Economic Indicators Forum (REIF) sponsored by National Bank of Commerce. His topic will be the COVID-19 Economy in Minnesota and Duluth.
The session will begin with the keynote from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. followed by a question/answer period. Tuesday's session will be presented in the form of a Zoon webinar. Participation is free.
His primary responsibilities involve tracking current business conditions across the six-state Ninth Federal Reserve District, which includes Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, northwest Wisconsin, Minnesota, the Dakotas and Montana.
Wirtz tracks activity in employment and wages – which are central to the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate of promoting stable prices and maximum employment – along with construction, real estate, consumer spending and tourism. Ron is a central contributor to the Beige Book, which is a report of current business conditions published by the Federal Reserve System every six weeks. His work includes extensive outreach to business and community leaders, and he gives frequent speeches on Ninth District regional economies.
The REIF Region is a 15-county area that covers Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin. The eight counties of Minnesota include the Arrowhead Region — Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties — along with Pine County. The seven counties of Wisconsin include Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer and Washburn.
