Heartland Tri-State Bank on Friday was closed by the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a news release. FDIC was subsequently named receiver.
It is the first bank failure since First Republic Bank was acquired by JP Morgan in May. It will re-emerge as Dream First Bank on Monday. Dream First Bank of Syracuse, KS, assumed all deposit accounts and substantially all the assets. All shares of stock were owned by the holding company, which was not involved in the transaction.
As of March 31, 2023, Heartland Tri-State Bank had approximately $139 million in total assets and $130 million in total deposits. In addition to assuming all of the deposits, Dream First Bank, National Association, agreed to purchase essentially all of the failed bank’s assets.
The FDIC and Dream First Bank, National Association, are also entering into a commercial shared-loss agreement on the loans it purchased of the former Heartland Tri-State Bank. The FDIC as receiver and Dream First Bank, National Association, will share in the losses and potential recoveries on the loans covered by the shared-loss agreement, which is projected to maximize recoveries on the assets by keeping them in the private sector. The agreement is also expected to minimize disruptions for loan customers.
The FDIC estimates that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) will be $54.2 million.
All transferred deposits will be separately insured from any accounts customers may already have at Dream First Bank, N.A. for at least six months after the failure of Heartland Tri-State Bank. Checks that were drawn on Heartland Tri-State Bank that did not clear before the institution closed will be honored as long as there are sufficient funds in the account, said the FDIC.