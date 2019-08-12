Historian Pam Brunfelt will examine the female influence on the Iron Range in her discussion “At the Center of It All: Women on the Iron Range.” It will be held in the Great Hall on the third floor (main floor) of the St. Louis County Heritage & Arts Center (the Depot), at 506 West Michigan Street, Duluth, from noon – 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Her lecture explains the critical function of women and their contributions to establishing the Iron Range.
“All of the stories are vitally important, but so is the pivotal role that women played in developing the Iron Range -- in supporting their husbands and sons as they struck their workplaces in a vain attempt to win economic justice, and in creating the rich, cultural life that all Iron Rangers treasure,” she said,