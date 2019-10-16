On January 1, all employers with five or more employees must provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST) to their employees working in Duluth.
The Greater Downtown Council and Visit Duluth will host a training session on what business owners need to know to be in compliance with the new regulation.It is scheduled from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 in the Great Lakes Ballroom at the Holiday Inn. Ian Johnson, code compliance officer with the city of Duluth, will explain the ordinance and the educational resources available to businesses.
RSVP to tmcdonald@downtownduluth.com