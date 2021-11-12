Essentia Health is hosting a job fair in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Essentia Health-Virginia Hospital located at 1101 9th St. N. for various openings across our Arrowhead locations.
The Essentia Health-Arrowhead Job Fair will offer several employment opportunities with the greatest needs includingnurses, nursing and clinical assistants, pharmacy technicians, medical technologists, vaccine specialists, patient access reps, environmental services, and anyone with general medical support backgrounds.
Hiring managers will be available to answer questions and conduct interviews. Selected candidates will be verbally offered a position before leaving the event, and recruiters will follow up with candidates with formal offers. Giveaways at the job fair will include gift cards and an Apple watch.
Candidates should bring a resume if possible, but it’s not required. Attire is business casual. All attendees are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be in place. Refreshments will be provided. Attendees should use the urgent care entrance.
Click here to learn more about working at Essentia Health, as well as to browse open positions. Essentia has several job opportunities beyond this job fair.