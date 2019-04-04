Essentia Health is hosting two meetings on Wednesday, April 10 at noon and 5 p.m. to discuss its vision for an $800 million redevelopment of its Duluth medical campus.
Over the course of the next three years Essentia will build a replacement hospital bed tower, clinic space and surgical suites along Fourth Avenue East from East Superior Street to East Second Street.
Representatives the architectural firm EwingCole and the project’s construction manager McGough Construction Company will be in attendance to answer questions about neighborhood impact, the construction process, potential environmental impact and potential jobs generated from the redevelopment.
The meetings will be held at the American Indian Housing Organization at 202 W. Second St., Duluth.