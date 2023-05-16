In conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month, Essentia Health will host a free Stress First Aid (SFA) seminar from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown.
The goal of SFA is to identify stressors and to help reduce the risk of developing long-term complications from stressful events. It can be beneficial for those who are impacted by an accident or injury; dealing with an illness or caregiving for others; feeling less safe following a natural or manmade disaster; experiencing grief; encountering verbal or physical threats; or confronting other stressors that may cause a person to feel powerless or afraid.
Gina Dixon, a licensed psychologist and grief therapist at Essentia, will lead the seminar. Dixon will focus on understanding stress reactions. During the final half-hour, attendees are invited to participate in a 30-minute gentle chair yoga session facilitated by Kristine Fitch, a licensed independent clinical social worker at Essentia and a registered yoga teacher. The yoga session will be a practice of grounding oneself, breathing deeply and growing in self-awareness of body and mind. It will be designed for all abilities.
“As someone who has provided crisis response in the community for more than 25 years, I am so excited to share this evidence-based, user-friendly tool for caring for ourselves and others following stressful events,” Dixon said. “Unlike older crisis-response models, Stress First Aid can be used by non-professionals such as coworkers, family and friends. It can also reduce stigma around common stress reactions and improve coping.”
This seminar is free and open to the public. Contact Heidi Blix at Heidi.Blix@EssentiaHealth.org of (218) 786-4402 for more information about the event, as well as to learn more about grief support offered through Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
The Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown is located at 4289 Ugstad Rd. in Hermantown. The seminar will take place in Classrooms 1 and 2.