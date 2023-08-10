"BELONGING IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA", the 3rd Annual Equity Summit, is an opportunity to engage around themes related to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion and forge a more inclusive future in northeast Minnesota.
It will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 8 AM – 4 PM at Iron Trail Motors Event Center 919 6th St. S., Virginia. All are welcome to attend including residents, newcomers, elected officials, educators, law enforcement, environmental advocates, community leaders, business owners, creatives, workforce and economic developers, government, health care, philanthropists and others.
Registration Fee
A $20 early bird registration is available through Aug. 31. Regular registration will be $40 starting Sept. 1. Registration closes Sept. 20.
Twenty-five scholarships are available. To make use of one, email Amber Lewis directly at alewis@northspan.org.
Agenda
8:00AM - Registration Check-In/Messages from Sponsors/Native Led Welcome & Blessing
8:30AM - Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) Coffee and Breakfast Snacks
9:00AM - Keynote I Local Expert from NE MN
10:00AM - Break/Visit Resource Tables/Refreshments
10:10AM - Local Welcoming Efforts Lightning Round
10:30 AM - LyceumI Where the Community Comes to Think
12:00AM - Lunch and Networking
1:00PM - Belonging Across the Northland Breakout Sessions
3:00PM - Panel Discussion
3:45PM - Closing Conversation
4:00PM - Adjournment.