Virtual Sessions: October 11, 2023 - November 8, 2023 | 5 - 8 p.m.
In-Person Session: November 11, 2023 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Entrepreneurial Training Program (ETP) is an intensive business-planning training program designed to help participants who want to start a new business, grow an existing business, or make a substantial business pivot that requires viewing the company with a fresh perspective. Each class session will help you learn business terminology and work toward putting your ideas on paper.Sessions will cover:
- Understanding the Business Model Canvas
- Business Value Proposition
- Empathy Mapping
- Marketing Strategy
- Legal and Operational Considerations
- Financial Basics
- And more! 

Cost: The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is offering qualified applicants Entrepreneurial Training Grants that cover most of the $1,000 course fee. The grant covers 75% of the tuition, reducing your cost to $250. Grant requirements include:
• Attend at least 4/5 live-virtual sessions
• Attend at least 75% of the full-day session
• Successfully complete your business plan workbook (within two weeks of completing the course)