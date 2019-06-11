The Maritime Improv Crew provides a hilarious PG 13 long form improv show once a month on the 3rdfloor at the Fitgers Spirit of the North theater at 7pm. Tickets are $15/adults $10 students @ door.
Early Bird tickets for $10 maybe found online at:www.facebook.com/MaritimeImprovCrew*
WHO: Siebert Events
WHAT:MARITIME IMPROV CREW“BELLY LAUGHS” comedy show
WHERE: Fitger's Complex Spirit of the North Theater on the 3rdfloor
600 East Superior Street, downtown Duluth
WHEN:
Saturday July 6that 7pm
$15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors at the door
$10 Early bird tickets available online at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maritime-improv-crew-july-6th-belly-laughs-tickets-62963368129
TICKETS & INFO: (218) 340-5164
www.facebook.com/MaritimeImprovCrew