Thirty-seven young companies will pitch to potential investors and others throughout the course of the Nov. 9-11 Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium, to be held virtually this year. Registration is now open at wisearlystage.com.

That includes 20 companies selected by conference organizers to give recorded, five-minute pitches throughout the conference, and 17 more picked for the fast-moving Elevator Pitch Olympics on Nov. 11. Scores of companies from across the Midwest applied to present at the annual conference and to meet with investors through the Investor Intros track. 

A record number of 511 one-on-one meetings involving 78 companies and spread among nearly 50 investor groups are planned for the Nov. 9 Investor Intros segment.

The Tech Council Investor Network tracks will feature 20 companies making five-minute presentations, available to conference registrants who may vote for their favorite this year for the first time. The biggest vote-getter will receive the first “People’s Choice Award” that is dedicated to the TCIN track.

Some of the selected TCIN companies are engaged in health care, biotechnology or health IT; others are focused on software, advanced manufacturing, consumer products, business services and sustainability.

Read a short description of each company for the TCIN track on the “Presentations” page at wisearlystage.com. Selected were:

AirDeck, Madison, Wis.; Blue Line Battery, Whitewater, Wis.; Carepool, Madison, Wis.; Cellular Logistics, Madison, Wis.; C-Motive Technologies, Madison, Wis.; Estrigenix Therapeutics, Mequon, Wis.; Mobile22, Madison, Wis.; MyGenomeRx, Lincolnwood, Ill.; OnTracMD, Madison, Wis.; Part Analytics, Milwaukee, Wis.; Plumb Pharmaceuticals, Madison, Wis.; Polco, Middleton, Wis.; Predictive Health Partners, West Des Moines, Iowa; Pyran, Madison, Wis.; Qobotix, Ventura, Calif.; Real Time Risk Solutions, Chicago, Ill.; RoddyMedical, Wauwatosa, Wis; Sift Healthcare, Milwaukee, Wis.; UpStream AV, Eau Claire, Wis.; and Volexion, Chicago, Ill.

The 17 companies selected for the Elevator Pitch Olympics will deliver 90-second pitches and be scored by a panel of investor judges. In addition to the judges’ feedback, participants will also be scored by members of the audience for selection of a second “People’s Choice” award. Taking part in the Elevator Pitch Olympics are:

Melius Outcomes, Milwaukee, Wis.; Trajektory, Chicago, Ill.; Talent Bandit, Madison, Wis.; Roamli, Chicago, Ill.; Mappix, Madison, Wis.; Vivid Microscopy, Hartland, Wis.; Nobbits USA, Fitchburg, Wis.; eCourt Reporters, Burlington, Wis.; SuperBetter, Chicago, Ill.; Boosted Chews, Madison, Wis.; Satori Food Project, Milwaukee, Wis.; Hucu.ai, Chicago, Ill.; Otrafy, Minneapolis, Minn.; Shenanigan Kids, Black Earth, Wis.; eCIO, Madison, Wis.; WilCraft Can, Oak Creek, Wis.; Steady Shot, Milwaukee, Wis.

The conference will also feature:

  • A variety of insightful keynote speakers, including viral influencer Jon Jacques and targeted panel discussions featuring leading entrepreneurs, investors and others tied to the tech and investing sectors
  • Previously announced presentations include: A new Wisconsin partnership involving the international Creative Destruction Lab, Epic Systems’ new healthcare platform, an out-of-state investor panel to discuss state trends, and Wisconsin as a hub of bio-industrial revolution. More to come!
  • 7th annual “Triple E” award winner Lorrie Keating Heinemann to be recognized along with a ‘Trep Teachers to Watch video segment.
  • Virtual sponsor exhibit hall showcasing more than 40 innovative Wisconsin companies

