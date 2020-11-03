Thirty-seven young companies will pitch to potential investors and others throughout the course of the Nov. 9-11 Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium, to be held virtually this year. Registration is now open at wisearlystage.com.
That includes 20 companies selected by conference organizers to give recorded, five-minute pitches throughout the conference, and 17 more picked for the fast-moving Elevator Pitch Olympics on Nov. 11. Scores of companies from across the Midwest applied to present at the annual conference and to meet with investors through the Investor Intros track.
A record number of 511 one-on-one meetings involving 78 companies and spread among nearly 50 investor groups are planned for the Nov. 9 Investor Intros segment.
The Tech Council Investor Network tracks will feature 20 companies making five-minute presentations, available to conference registrants who may vote for their favorite this year for the first time. The biggest vote-getter will receive the first “People’s Choice Award” that is dedicated to the TCIN track.
Some of the selected TCIN companies are engaged in health care, biotechnology or health IT; others are focused on software, advanced manufacturing, consumer products, business services and sustainability.
Read a short description of each company for the TCIN track on the “Presentations” page at wisearlystage.com. Selected were:
AirDeck, Madison, Wis.; Blue Line Battery, Whitewater, Wis.; Carepool, Madison, Wis.; Cellular Logistics, Madison, Wis.; C-Motive Technologies, Madison, Wis.; Estrigenix Therapeutics, Mequon, Wis.; Mobile22, Madison, Wis.; MyGenomeRx, Lincolnwood, Ill.; OnTracMD, Madison, Wis.; Part Analytics, Milwaukee, Wis.; Plumb Pharmaceuticals, Madison, Wis.; Polco, Middleton, Wis.; Predictive Health Partners, West Des Moines, Iowa; Pyran, Madison, Wis.; Qobotix, Ventura, Calif.; Real Time Risk Solutions, Chicago, Ill.; RoddyMedical, Wauwatosa, Wis; Sift Healthcare, Milwaukee, Wis.; UpStream AV, Eau Claire, Wis.; and Volexion, Chicago, Ill.
The 17 companies selected for the Elevator Pitch Olympics will deliver 90-second pitches and be scored by a panel of investor judges. In addition to the judges’ feedback, participants will also be scored by members of the audience for selection of a second “People’s Choice” award. Taking part in the Elevator Pitch Olympics are:
Melius Outcomes, Milwaukee, Wis.; Trajektory, Chicago, Ill.; Talent Bandit, Madison, Wis.; Roamli, Chicago, Ill.; Mappix, Madison, Wis.; Vivid Microscopy, Hartland, Wis.; Nobbits USA, Fitchburg, Wis.; eCourt Reporters, Burlington, Wis.; SuperBetter, Chicago, Ill.; Boosted Chews, Madison, Wis.; Satori Food Project, Milwaukee, Wis.; Hucu.ai, Chicago, Ill.; Otrafy, Minneapolis, Minn.; Shenanigan Kids, Black Earth, Wis.; eCIO, Madison, Wis.; WilCraft Can, Oak Creek, Wis.; Steady Shot, Milwaukee, Wis.
The conference will also feature:
The Tech Council produces the conference. Sponsors so far include: 100state, Aberdean, Advanced Materials Industrial Consortium, Alliant Energy, American Family Insurance, American Transmission Co., AT&T, Aurora Health Care, Baird Capital, Baker Tilly, BDO, C.D. Smith Construction, City of Fitchburg, Concordia University Wisconsin, CUNA Mutual, Dane County Regional Airport, Dedicated Computing, DeWitt, Exact Sciences, Findorff, First Business Bank, Fluno Center, Godfrey & Kahn, Google, HealthX Ventures, Husch Blackwell, Idea Fund of La Crosse, Insperity, Kimberly-Clark, KW2, M3 Insurance, Madison Gas & Electric, Makin' Hey Communications, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Michael Best, Mobile 22, Morgridge Institute, N29 Capital Partners, Neider & Boucher, Northwestern Mutual, One City Schools, Oshkosh Corp., Quarles & Brady, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, RSM US, Signature Bank, Skyward, State of Wisconsin Investment Board, Summit Credit Union, board member Susan Healy, TASC, University Research Park, UWM Research Foundation, UW-Madison Computer Sciences, UW-Madison Office of Business Engagement, Venture Investors, Versiti, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing Productivity, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Whitewater University Technology Park, WIPFLi and Ziegler.
