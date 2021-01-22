Emerging companies may apply through Feb. 12 to meet with major firms and explore potential business relationships around technology needs and innovation as part of the eighth annual Wisconsin Tech Summit.
The day-long event will be held Monday, March 17, 2021 virtually via Meeting Mojo. More information, including the online application form, can be found at wistechsummit.com. Past emerging companies are welcome to apply.
The Tech Summit will feature a series of brief meetings, or “speed dates,” to foster communication and partnership. It is produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council and the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum.
Participating major firms thus far: 3M, Advocate Aurora Research Institute, American Family Insurance, AT&T, Dedicated Computing, Exact Sciences, Findorff, Froedtert Health, J.P. Morgan, Johnson Controls, Kimberly-Clark, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Northwestern Mutual, PDS,Promega, Rockwell Automation, Schreiber Foods, Titletown Tech, and WIPFLi. Others will be announced soon.
“There are many reasons why major companies would want to meet with emerging firms, and vice versa,” said Greg Lynch, chairman of the Tech Council and co-founder of Michael Best’s Venture Best group. “This is a way to enhance company-to-company connections in Wisconsin and beyond, with benefits to entrepreneurs and major companies alike.”
“Large and small companies travel in different orbits, even if they’re in the same business sectors, and those orbits rarely cross except by chance,” added Tom Still, president of the Tech Council and chairman of the WHBF. “This event aims to align those orbits where possible.”
Major firms will be able to hear from emerging companies with innovative products or services tied to areas such as digital health innovation, artificial intelligence, fin-tech and insure-tech, the internet of things, health diagnostics and delivery, software and data analytics in sectors ranging from health care to information systems, and from power electronics to telecommunications.
Applications are welcome from early stage funds that may want to introduce portfolio companies and otherwise connect with major firms.
“The evolving tech needs of major companies may require strategic partnerships with innovative young companies,” Lynch said. “Potential business relationships might include contracting for research and development, becoming part of a larger supply chain, and pursuing investment or acquisition strategies.”
Emerging companies may apply by Feb.12 at wistechsummit.com to take part. A selection process involving major companies and the Tech Council will follow. Selected companies may meet with multiple companies, depending on mutual interest.
A company registration fee is due at the time of application; forms for which are available online. Companies that are not selected to participate will receive a full refund.
The March 17 “speed date” meetings are 15 minutes each with five minutes between. Other features of the event are:
- Educational “Office Hours” seminars, which will be available to all participants during those times in which they are not scheduled for individual meetings;
- An event overview and opening discussion to help set the stage for emerging companies by allowing major firms to talk generally about their goals, needs and emerging markets;
- A keynote presentation by a former Google Ventures partner, and;
- A plenary panel examining trends in healthcare data.
Sponsors thus far include; AT&T, Baird Capital, BDO, Concordia University Wisconsin, Flad Architects, Insperity, Kimberly-Clark, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Northwestern Mutual, PDS, University Research Park, UW-Madison Office of Business Engagement, UWM Research Foundation, Varonis, Versiti, WEA Trust, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp, WHEFA and Zendesk.
Visit wistechsummit.com for more information on the event, the application process, registration and sponsorship opportunities.