Eat Drink Washburn
 

 Eat Drink Washburn is a fun way to enjoy Washburn Area restaurants and drinking establishments. The event runs Mon. May 9th – Mon. June 6th. Take the time to drink and dine from the signature menus of participating Washburn’s businesses. Eat Drink Washburn Passports are available at the Chamber office, at participating businesses, or on our website. When you spend $10 or more at a participating restaurant you can return your passport to the chamber to be entered into a drawing for $50 in Bay Bucks.


This years participating businesses are:
  • 211 Martini
  • A Nickel's Worth Bar & Grill
  • Cafe Coco
  • DaLou's Bistro
  • Hansen's IGA Deli & Bakery
  • Harbor House Sweets
  • North Coast Coffee
  • Patsy's Bar & Grill
  • ScareCrow Pizza
  • South Shore Brewery Taphouse
  • The Snug
  • Time Out Restaurant
  • Valhalla View Pub & Grub

For more information or questions feel free to email the Chamber at info@washburnchamber.com or call 715-373-5017.